Dia Mirza praises Taapsee Pannu by calling her a fierce lioness

Actress Dia Mirza says her "Thappad" co-star Taapsee Pannu is a fierce lioness.
"It is my endeavour to be a part of human stories that reflect the truth and compel us to think and possibly even bring positive change. 'Thappad' is one such film, a very powerful one," said Dia.

Praising Taapsee, she said: "Taapsee is a fierce lioness and I have always been an ardent admirer of her work. It is a pleasure to be a part of such an incredible cast that stands for something so important collectively." 

After "Dus" and "Cash", this is Dia's third movie with director Anubhav Sinha.

The trailer of "Thappad" was unveiled recently. It captures the journey of a woman, a role essayed by Taapsee, who fights for justice after a domestic violence attack by her husband. 

