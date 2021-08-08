Dia Mirza radiates bridal glow in THIS unseen picture from her wedding; Seen yet?

On Saturday, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and gave a visual treat to her fans with one of the most perfect pictures from her archives. She used the snap for a post on National Handloom Day. The Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actress shared a gorgeous picture donning a red saree from her wedding day. She got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in the presence of her close friends and family.

In the unseen picture, which she used for National Handloom Day, we can see Dia making a grand entrance as the bride. There's also a glimpse of Vaibhav Rekhi in the backdrop of the actress’ photograph. Scores of fans bombarded the post with heartwarming comments. “How beautiful,” wrote one of the users. Another commented, “Prettiest ever”. Dia's post was also showered with love from her friends. "So sundar," wrote Neha Dhupia while Lara Dutta added, "My beauty."

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15. Their wedding was in the news as the ceremony was conducted by Sheela Atta, the priestess. Following their marriage, the couple announced the birth of their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May. Born prematurely, Dia revealed that she had a complicated delivery via an 'emergency C-section' but with the help of nurses and doctors her child was doing fine. While Vaibhav is already a father to a teenage daughter Samaira, Dia now welcomed her first child with Vaibhav. The actress was initially married to Sahil Sangha but separated after a five-year marriage in 2019.

Also Read: Mom to be Dia Mirza drops throwback pics with husband Vaibhav Rekhi & stepdaughter: Most magical times