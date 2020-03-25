Dia Mirza to raise concern for senior citizens who live alone amid Coronavirus
She has tweeted urging the government to clarify curfew guidelines so that the vulnerable sections of society can plan better for the days ahead.
"I live at CHS where 80% of our residents are senior citizens. Many living alone. We have no access to vegetables and fruits as all vendors say the police haven't allowed them to go to the main market. Online deliveries are shut. Essentials are essential," she tweeted on March 24.
"We have put in place health protocols keeping in mind the age/needs of our senior members. This curfew needs guidelines that allow neighbourhood vegetables vendors to reach the whole sale market. Respect the need for curfew BUT it needs to ensure essentials are not affected," she added.
Took this #Selfie some days ago. Haven’t had much time since The last few days have been busy. Yes, even in a lockdown there are things to be done. People to be fed. Systems to be implemented to safe guard and protect all in our Co-Op. Have been on our society’s managing committee for over 8 years. Because change, help, progress, love, care, empathy must begin at HOME. 80% of our residents are senior citizens. Most of them are single with their children living overseas. They are all above the age of 75. Guess what? They are independent, strong, resilient. Before this lockdown many of them would self drive, many of them continued to engage and help with accounts, management of the co-op, cook, clean, work, exercise... They are our neighbours, our friends. Our personal heroes. Now is the time to help them get what they need - ESSENTIALS. The things they would walk across to pick up, or drive to buy. Now they MUST not. Because they are MOST susceptible and vulnerable to #Covid19. So we (Managing Committee) volunteered to organise a vegetable vendor come to our co-op to sell vegetables 2 times a week, a fruit seller to come 2 times a week. (Most online services are not available at Khar/Bandra West and they are not comfortable with technology) We maintain a distance of 5ft, ensure they place their orders on the society group, ensure they come to collect their items at staggered timings. We personally wipe down all common areas of touch with alcohol disinfectants. We take turns to manage our domestic waste, yes, we continue to segregate our waste and compost all kitchen waste. We take turns to water our beautiful garden. We are in this together. We continue to maintain a distance of 5 feet from one another, we continue to practice #SafeHands. We will continue to #StayHome #StaySafe and HELP EACH OTHER. Would love for you to share your story of 1 elderly person you have contacted in this time and are caring for. Maharashtra state alone has 1.25 crore senior citizens. Find ONE you can help Also, do let me know if you would like for me to share the Health Protocols we’ve put in place for our Co-Operative Housing Society.
She is sympathetic to the protocols issued by the government and acknowledges the noble intentions behind them.
She added via Twitter: "We understand what you are dealing with currently cannot be easy by any measure. And you are doing this keeping our health in mind."
But she has also asked "how we can find solutions so that all can continue to have access to essentials".
In order to tackle the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days beginning March 25.
