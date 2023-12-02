Dia Mirza recalls having no privacy, basic hygiene on film set: ‘We would have to go behind trees, rocks’

Dia Mirza has been in the industry for quite some time. She is loved for her innocent portrayal in various remarkable films. The actress has been in the entertainment world for over two decades now and knows well how it functions.

In a recent interview, the Sanju actress talked about casual sexism that she had encountered on a film set at the beginning of her career. She also spilled beans about the basic requirements, like washrooms, that were not made available to women back then.

Dia Mirza recalls lacking basic amenities during initial phase of her career

In a recent interview with BBC Hindi, Dia Mirza was asked about the casual sexism she would’ve to face and the reason behind it being so common. Reacting to this, the actress opined that several women were working on film sets and there would be constraints around every corner.

“There would be differences in how we were treated, in the amenities that were available to us. Our vanity vans would be smaller. When we would go to locations to shoot songs, a basic thing like a toilet wouldn’t be available. We would have to go behind trees, behind rocks, and three people would shield you with large sheets. We wouldn’t have space to change clothes. Basically, we lacked access to privacy, access to basic hygiene,” she said.

The actress further stated that if the male actors would show up late, there were no questions at all. However, if a delay would happen due to a woman, she would be labeled as 'unprofessional'.

Dia Mirza's work front

Speaking of Dia Mirza's work front, the actress was last seen in the road drama Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The film was released earlier this year on October 13th and met with a positive critical response. It was directed by Tarun Dudeja and written by Parijat Joshi and Anvita Dutt.

After Blurr, it was the second film backed by Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu, who served as one of its producers. The film generated immense headlines after the actress openly expressed her disappointment with the way the film was promoted. "XYZ ka trailer bhi late drop hua tha, but my film is not Jawan. Smaller films need a certain push. People are free to accept or reject them, but they need a fair chance to be seen", she was quoted saying in an interview with The Times Of India.

