Dia Mirza recalls ‘life-threatening’ experience during childbirth: I would have gone into sepsis

Actor Dia Mirza, who welcomed her son Avyaan Azaad in May 2021, recalled the time of her delivery and said that her baby was born pre-maturely and the situation was “life-threatening” for both mother and child. In a recent interview, Dia said that during the fifth month of her pregnancy, she had to undergo an appendix surgery and it was probably that surgery that led to some “bacterial infection” in her body.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dia opened up about the complications in her pregnancy. She said, “My placenta was hemorrhaging and the doctor said I have to pull your baby out otherwise I would have gone into sepsis. It was life-threatening for both of us and within 36 hours of birth, the baby had to go through surgery,” she said.

The Thappad actress also revealed that her son had to get another surgery shortly after he was born and that she couldn’t be with him physically. “And then three and a half months after he was born, he had to go through a second surgery. He was in the NICU right through that time. I wasn’t even allowed to hold him till two and a half months had passed after he was born,” she added.

Dia recalled that all this happened during the second wave of the pandemic. “He was so tiny and so fragile and it was Covid times so there were all kinds of other conditions and regulations I had to follow. I was allowed to see my baby only twice a week. So it was very hard but through it all, I always believed that he would not leave me and he would fight and survive,” the actor further said.

On the work front, In the meanwhile, Dia will soon make a comeback to films with her upcoming project Dhak Dhak. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi in pivotal roles. Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the adventure film is based on a female road trip and will see the four ladies as protagonists, gearing up for the ride of their lifetime.

The film is produced by Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films Productions in collaboration with BLM Pictures. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja.