Dia Mirza reveals being protective about Avyaan; Says ‘He is too young to be thrust into the limelight’

Dia Mirza is in one of the best phases of her life. The actress got hitched to her long time boyfriend at the beginning of this year. Later she took everyone by a pleasant surprise as she announced her pregnancy and then finally stepped into motherhood after she gave birth to their baby boy Avyaan. Dia opened her heart out while talking to ETimes about a lot of things from her life. The actress majorly spoke about motherhood and how it has changed her life completely.

Talking about how much she is enjoying her life with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and newborn Avyaan, Dia revealed, “It is a very rewarding and fulfilling time of my life and I am enjoying every bit of it. I am learning each day about the joys and the challenges of motherhood, finding little spaces in my packed day just to breathe, to work while making sure that my baby and our daughter Samaira always remains at the heart of everything I do. Sharing my life with Vaibhav is such a blessing too because he is a rock-solid support system and a hands-on father.”

Talking about how is motherhood treating her, Dia revealed that children are the best teachers for adults as they bring with them a totally pure worldview. The actress says that Avyaan has taught her mindfulness, Joy and resilience. One smile from him can melt all her cares away. Dia revealed that she feels more responsible as a professional now because she wants to create a better world for him to grow up in, with her voice and work. “Samaira is such a lovely big sister and I learn a lot from her refreshing worldview as well,” said the actress.

When asked about her thoughts on the current paparazzi culture in India, especially concerning star kids, Dia Mirza said, “I have always been a private person and my boundaries have been respected by everyone in the industry. I am even more protective about Avyaan, and whether we want to expose him to the gaze of the cameras early on or sometime later is something Vaibhav and I will decide in time. He is too young right now to be thrust into the limelight. He should have all the time in the world to just be a baby and enjoy his childhood in peace.”

