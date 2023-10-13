Dia Mirza reveals being ‘uncomfortable’ with R Madhavan's character stalking her in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Some call her actress and model Dia Mirza. But for avid cinema lovers and her admirers, she is the innocent and sweet girl Reena Malhotra from the romantic movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Around 22 years ago, the actress made her acting debut with the film and won millions of hearts. Even today she is appreciated for her role and acting skills in the Gautham Vasudev Menon which also starred R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. In an interview, Dia revealed that even today, Madhavan’s character stalking her in the film bothers her.

Dia Mirza says she was uncomfortable with R. Madhavan's character stalking her

In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, R. Madhavan’s character Maddy is a brat who falls in love with a sweet and soft-spoken girl Reena Malhotra, played by Dia Mirza. However, in the thrust to impress her, he tends to stalk the woman. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dia spoke about being uncomfortable with the stalking. She further admitted still not being okay with till.

Dia shared that while shooting the film, she was uncomfortable about a lot of things that she remained uncomfortable about even when she watched it 20 years later. On asked what were the things, she said, “I was uncomfortable that Maddy's character was stalking me. Although, Reena acknowledges it. She gives it off to him. She has that moment when she tells him off.”

She further shared that the reason why people weren’t affected by it much is because Maddy’s character, at the end of the day, has strong values. “What works that people get past that notion, that it's okay, is the fact that Maddy's character, at the end of the value, has very strong values, is respectful, is kind, is well-intentioned, most importantly. So, that let it fly.”

Dia Mirza talks about the movie genre she is not okay with

In the same interview, Dia was asked if there is any movie genre she doesn’t want to do. Responding to it, the actress said, “I am very uncomfortable with horror. I’ve got a few. Just recently I read a few scripts and I don’t get it. I don’t watch it (horror) and I can’t do it,” she divulged.

