Dia Mirza reveals Dhak Dhak co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh got epileptic attack during shoot; 'She had a...'

Dia Mirza Rekhi is preparing for her third film release this year, Dhak Dhak, following Bheed and Made In Heaven Season Two. The movie follows the journey of four regular women who embark on a motorcycle adventure, exploring themselves. This film is Taapsee Pannu's debut as a producer and features Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Interestingly, the cast rode their bikes from New Delhi to Khardung La, India's highest motorable road, to reach the shooting location.

Dia Mirza recalls Fatima Sana Shaikh having an epileptic attack during the shoot of Dhak Dhak

During a recent interaction with News18, Dia Mirza recalled one of the most challenging days on set when Fatima had an epileptic seizure. However, she emphasizes that the cast always supported and comforted each other during such times. Speaking about the incident, Dia shared, “The oxygen was thin, the routes were hard and Fatty had a few situations where she had an epileptic attack. But within seconds, she got up and did one of the most dramatic and significant scenes in the film. I’ve sobbed not because she’s a brilliant performer but looking at her sheer commitment as an artist.”

Praising her co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, she further added, “We truly rallied around each other. Women not getting along with one another is perceived to be more entertaining.”

Dia Mirza opens up on learning bike post giving birth to her son

Dia Mirza, who learned bike riding in her forties just a few months after becoming a mother, describes the experience as 'daunting' yet nothing less than enchanting. She said, “It was a revelation and life-transforming. In an industry that’s so patriarchal, it’s so difficult to get such a simple, honest, dignified, and feminist story that’s so rooted in empathy. Just like in the story, we were four strangers who came together to tell this story.”

Dia also commends the production team for establishing a secure and welcoming atmosphere for both the cast and the crew, even in the challenging, high-altitude locations of Jammu & Kashmir. She said, “On a normal day, just as a rider, it’s hard enough. Imagine traveling with a crew strength of 200 people and caring for them! We had all kinds of sickness happening because the oxygen levels were low after a certain point. There were extraordinary challenges. But we ate hot food and got access to everything we needed to be strong, comfortable, and happy.”

The journey of making Dhak Dhak was quite challenging, according to Dia. Reflecting on the period after she joined the film, she said, “To have been able to make it and put it out there is a triumph. I was the first one to be cast in this film. I had the script sitting with me for seven to eight months. I know the process the producers, Taapsee and Pranjal, went through to bring it all together. It wasn’t easy to tell this story. It takes a lot of fortitude, strength, and belief in the subject that they’ve pulled off.”

