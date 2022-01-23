Dia Mirza’s daughter Samaira Rekhi is a Taylor Swift fan; Here’s proof

It was in the month of February last year when actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with business tycoon Vaibhav Rekhi. It was an intimate ceremony held in Bandra, Mumbai attended by only close friends and family. Ever since then, the lovebirds social media profile is filled with mushy posts for each other. In addition to this, Dia has also opened her hearts for Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira. Going by her social media, it seems that the two share a great bond of camaraderie with each other.

Now, in her latest Instagram post, Dia revealed that Samaira is a massive Taylor Swift fan. On Saturday, the actor took to her story to put up an adorable photo of Samaira that saw her playing a piano. The new post also saw a tablet featuring Taylor Swift, it seems that the little girl was learning the chords of her song. While sharing the photo online, Dia wrote, “Our baby girl is a swiftie for life.”

In the month of April last year, the couple confirmed their pregnancy news and after two months, Dia gave premature birth to baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The child was kept in NICU for around 2 months. Last month, Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt note after welcoming the baby boy inside her home.

She said, “Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.202. Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way. All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are. Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their premies being in NICU, love, strength and prayers for you and your little one’s.”

