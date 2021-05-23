Dia Mirza’s Eco friendly home in Mumbai is every nature lover’s dream come true; See PHOTOS

Dia Mirza’s home in Mumbai is the epitome of how she incorporates her sustainable ideology in her living space. Take a look at pictures from inside her environmentally-friendly house.

Dia Mirza has always been an advocate for sustainable living. The actress has inspired people with her passion for making the world a better place by taking environmental concerns into consideration. As an Environmentally Conscious citizen, Dia stands as a role model who practices what she preaches. Earlier this year, the actress tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi and the couple celebrated their big day with a 'completely sustainable event'. The pair managed to have a zero-waste wedding ceremony, with no food waste or use of plastic.

While the couple was lauded for their amazing eco-friendly wedding, their efforts aren’t limited to their special day. Dia’s Mumbai home is proof of how she incorporates her sustainable ideology in her living space. In pictures posted by the actress on her Instagram handle, we can see beautiful wooden interiors which are in fact repurposed from worn-out furniture. Moreover, her home also has wooden flooring which gives the space an earthy look. The home has balcony gardens with countless planters to add greenery to the house.

The work Dia put in her home truly is the epitome of sustainable living. In the past, the star has opposed the use of products that aren’t eco-friendly. Each time the star heads out, one can notice her carrying metal bottles and fabric bags as she condemns the use of plastic. In an interview with The Quint, the actress sat by her window sill and said, “In an urban jungle it's always important and nice to have some form of wildlife. So this is one of my favourite spots in the world.”

Take a look at photos from Dia’s Mirza’s home:

