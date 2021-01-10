Dia Mirza’s former manager Rahila Furniturewala arrested for possession of 200 kilos drugs

In the fresh development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, NCB has arrested three people including a British national in a smuggling case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three people including one British national for trying to smuggle 200 kg marijuana. Among the arrested, one is actress Dia Mirza's ex-manager Rahila Furniturewala. The second Indian national is Rahila's sister Shaista who was also found in possession of ganja. They were arrested after an operation was undertaken. NCB received information about the smuggling and then conducted this operation. This is seen as a fresh development in the ongoing investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Via Zee News, in a statement released, NCB said, “On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from a resident of Jaswant Heights Khar west named Karan Sajnani (British National). Further on the revelation of Karan Sajnani Ganja Bud was recovered from Rahila Furniturewala who is also suspect in the investigation of Cr. No. 16/2020 of Mumbai Zonal Unit. The sister of Rahila Furniturewala named Shaista Furniturewala was also arrested as she too was found in possession of Ganja. Total contraband seized was approximately 200 kg.”

As per the other media reports, the contraband was packed by Karan Sajnani and was supposed to send clients in Mumbai and various other states. Karan is related to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and he was also a supplier to Anuj Keswani. Keswani has been arrested in the drug probe.

According to IANS, NCB is looking for Assistant Director Rishikesh Pawar who has been absconding.

Credits :DNA

