Dia Mirza’s Sunday shenanigans with Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter & ‘bestie’ Samaira include dancing on ‘Iko Iko’

Dia Mirza on Sunday took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with Samaira. In the video, both Dia and Samaira are color coordinated in terms of their clothes and are performing on the ‘Iko Iko’ song by Justin Wellington. Samaira is the daughter of Dia’s husband Vaibhav Rekhi from his first marriage. Dia wrote in the caption, ‘Sunday shenanigans with my bestie’. Apart from the apparel, the besties are also coordinated in their dance moves. The two are wearing white tees with ripped blue jeans and white sneakers. “Haha cuuuuuties,” wrote Soni Razdan and Bipasha Basu dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Dia Mirza recently announced the birth of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. In an elaborate Instagram post, she mentioned that her son was born prematurely on May 14. “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU,” she wrote.

Dia revealed she had undergone an appendectomy during her pregnancy followed by a subsequent severe bacterial infection. “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” Dia wrote in a post.

