Dia Mirza & Samaira give us major mother & daughter goals as they spend evening singing

A mother’s bond with her children is always special. She sings, cries, dance, live with them. On the whole, she is part of their life. Dia Mirza got married for the second time to Vaibhav Rekhi and became the mother of a daughter Samaria. She is her stepdaughter but the bond between them never makes one feel it. Both are often seen together and the actress also shares pictures with her. On national daughters day also, the actress shared a lovely picture on her social handle.

Well, she has also shared a video in which both are seen singing a song together. It is shot at night and both are dressed in their nightdress. Samaira and Dia are seeing the lyrics on the computer and then singing. The moment is sure to be preserved. The actress has written also ‘Don’t you ever grow up’. In past also Dia had shared a video of herself dancing with her daughter Samaira to the song Iko Iko. In the video, the two were seen grooving to “Iko Iko” by Justin Wellington.

Sharing it on Instagram, Dia wrote, “Sunday Shenanigans with My Bestie.” Both are twining in white tees with ripped blue jeans and white sneakers. Dia’s fans cannot take their eyes off the new mom and her best friend.

Dia also welcomed her first child with Vaibhav this year. The couple is blessed with a son. She announced the birth of her son in an Instagram post, “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.”

