Dia Mirza says 'Mubarak' as Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share dreamy PICS from wedding festivities
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding festivities began on Friday in Delhi.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot soon. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier had exclusively reported that the couple's pre-wedding festivities will commence on September 30 in Delhi and continue for three days. Now, the pictures from the duo's pre-wedding festivities have started coming and they look as dreamy as ever. Richa and Ali officially made an announcement regarding their wedding on their social media handle two days back through a voice message narrating how their wedding got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just a while ago, on Friday, the bride-to-be shared pictures of herself with her husband-to-be Ali and she captioned them: "#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak." Ali Fazal, sharing the same pictures on social media, wrote: "RiAli. Tumko bhi..." In it, Richa, who made her debut in Masaan, looked beautiful as ever as she wore a pastel pink off-shoulder blouse and teamed it with a long flowy pastel pink skirt from the shelves of Rahul Mishra. Ali, on the other hand, complemented Richa in a white kurta and pajama and added a white shawl around his shoulders by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Now, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram story and congratulated Richa and Ali ahead of their D-Day. Re-sharing the duo's photo, she wrote: "Mubarak mubarak mubarak." Meanwhile, the couple will host their Mumbai reception at Mumbai's The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill.
Check it out:
The couple met on the sets of their 2013 film Fukrey and have been together since then. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019. The lovebirds were to tie the knot in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic played spoilsport.
On the work front, Richa and Alia will be reuniting onscreen for the third installment of the franchise - Fukrey 3 co-starring featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh.
