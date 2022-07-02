Dia Mirza says premarital sex and pregnancy is a ‘personal choice': We're not as progressive as we imagine

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. She made her debut in 2001 with the film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and has been a part of several popular movies including Deewaanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Dum, Deewaanapan, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Tumsa Nahin Dekha – A Love Story, Parineeta, and, Thappad, etc. Now, in a recent interview, the actress talked about how she feels about premarital sex and pregnancy.

Dia tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021 and announced her pregnancy in April. Back then, she was questioned about the timing of her marriage in relation to her pregnancy, While the actress decided to ignore such questions. now, she spoke about her thoughts and said that premarital sex and pregnancy is a personal choices. She told ETimes, “I feel when it comes to personal choice and the power of personal choice, it can only be celebrated by those who ensure they make personal choices, not threatened, not afraid of making the choice that you need to as an individual.”

Further, she added that while there may be several people with regressive thoughts on things like premarital sex or premarital pregnancy or any others, there are also enough people who know that it is a personal choice and that people have the right to do it if they choose to. "I don’t think we are as progressive as we imagine or as we consider ourselves to be,” Dia said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia is currently filming for Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming production, Dhak Dhak, alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. She also has Anubhav Sinha's upcoming social drama titled Bheed which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

