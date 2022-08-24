Dia Mirza says Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju was a 'lease of life' for her: I really needed it

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. She made her debut in 2001 with the film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and has been a part of several popular movies. Dia, who starrer in the 2018 film, Sanju, revealed that it was a lease of life for her. The film was based on the chronicles the life of Sanjay Dutt, in it, the actress essayed the role of Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt. She got immense appreciation from both the viewers and the critics for her role.

Sanju starred Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, along with Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Vicky Kaushal as Sanju's best friend Paresh Ghelani, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh. Talking about the film, Dia told Bollywood Hungama, "It was a springboard for me, it was a lease of life. I really needed it and it's a film that how sometimes you just carry the burden of failed films on your back for too long and then suddenly this 300 crore film that you really you've contributed to in a small way. I think the portrayal of Maanayata was a very small part of Sanju. The mainstay of the story is friendship and the father-son relationship are the people who truly contributed. Not taking away from anybody else's contribution. I think the women each of us had our part to play in it but it is really the father and son so Paresh and Ranbir's relationship and Vicky and Ranbir's relationship that forms the big chunk of the film and that worked. The film worked but then that benefits everyone," said the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia will star next in Dhak Dhak and will also reunite with Anubhav Sinha for Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

