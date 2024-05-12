Dia Mirza says 'there are no expectation' from stepdaughter Samaira to call her mom; here's why

Dia Mirza shares a great bond with her son Avyaan and her step-daughter Samaira. The actress who was recently seen in Dhak Dhak, opened up on why Samaira does not call her mother.

Dia said that there are no expectations from Samaira to call her mother or mom and also shared how her son sometimes calls her 'Dia mom.'

Dia Mirza talks about her step-daughter Samaira

During an interview with News18 Showsha, Dia Mirza opened up about her son Avyaan and her step-daughter Samaira on the occasion of Mother's Day today, May 12.

Speaking about her equation Samaira, the actress said, “She hasn't called me maa. There are no expectations from her to call me ‘maa', ‘mumma' or ‘mother'. She has a mother who she calls ‘mumma' or ‘mom'. She calls me ‘Dia.'”

Opening up about Samaira's influence on her son, Dia thanks her step-daughter as Avyaan also sometimes calls her ‘Dia mom' which she finds 'too funny.'

On Samaira's 15th birthday, Dia shared pictures with her to wish the birthday girl and penned, “Happy 15th Birthday, baby girl. I carry your heart in my heart forever.”

Dia Mirza recalls moment when Avyaan first called her 'mumma'

The actress said that she will never forget that day when Avyaan first called her 'mumma.' "It was a beautiful moment because all the flowers had started to bloom in the balcony and there were lots of butterflies visiting the flowers, and he was in my arms," she said.

While showing him the butterflies, Avyaan suddenly looked at her and said, ‘Mumma.' Recalling the 'magical' time, Mirza stated that I her husband had his camera and was recording her showing Avyaan the butterflies so the couple have the whole moment on camera.

For the unversed, Dia got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. The couple welcomed their son Avyaan in the same year. Samaira is Vaibhav's daughter with his ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza was last seen in Dhak Dhak. The film was directed by Tarun Dudeja and had a star cast featuring Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.

