Dia Mirza serves up breezy 'work from home' look inspiration as she soaks in the sun; PHOTOS

Dia Mirza is one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood. There was a time when almost every other person had a crush on the actress and she still makes everyone go crazy. Well, Dia is quite active on social media and always makes sure to keep sharing her day to day activities with her fans and followers. By posting her gorgeous pictures she manages to keep her fans entertained. Well, the actress recently posted a picture of herself standing under the sun wearing a beautiful dress and looking oh so pretty as always.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Dia Mirza posted a picture of her wearing a maxi dress. She wore a mint green maxi dress that had a lacework below. The dress had a floral pattern on it. The actress left her hair open and stood under the sun. She did not face the camera and let her hair cover her face partially. We have to admit that the actress looked gorgeous and it would be hard for her fans to shift their gaze from the screen.

Take a look:

Dia Mirza got married earlier this year to her boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi and after a few months disclosed the news about her pregnancy. Well, a few months back Dia gave birth to a baby boy and she has named her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

It was in July 2021 that Dia shared a special message on social media with the first photo of her son Avyaan and informed that she and Vaibhav became parents on May 14, 2021. However, their son was in the hospital NICU for a few weeks due to premature birth. The actress tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate ceremony.

ALSO READ: PICS: Dia Mirza takes us inside son Avyaan's 'nature inspired' nursery; Don't miss Shabana Azmi's comment