Dia Mirza shares adorable wedding video to wish husband Vaibhav Rekhi on their 2nd anniversary

Actress Dia Mirza is celebrating her second wedding anniversary today. She got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021 and surprised her fans. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in their building. To mark the special occasion, Dia took to Instagram and shared an adorable wedding video. The video featured unseen glimpses of Dia and Vaibhav's wedding.

In the video, the couple is seen doing the rituals while sitting in front of the sacred fire. Dia and Vaibhav are also seen signing the official documents to register their marriage. He even read out a few lines for his ladylove while their friends and family members are seen cheering for them. The sweet couple sealed the deal with a passionate kiss. While Vaibhav read the vows, his daughter Samaira is seen shooting a video on her phone.

The video also features Aditi Rao Hydari sitting in a pink saree. Dia took to her handle and also penned a special note for Vaibhav. She wrote, "Happy Anniversary Husband. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of all time—eternal love and our beautiful children “Sitaaron ke aage jahaan aur bhi hai; Humare ishq mein imtihaan aur bhi hai... Abhi tho naapi hai muthi bhar zameen; Aage aasman aur bhi hai...“ #SunsetKeDiVane #ThankYouPreeta."

Soon after she shared the video, her friends were seen showering the couple with love. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Adorable D ! Love u guys." Masaba Gupta commented, "Such a nice,refreshing wedding D." Other celebs like Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta and Nimrit Kaur were seen wishing them.

Dia and Vaibhav married in February 2021. Later in May, the couple welcomed their baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Work front

Dia is currently busy shooting for her next film, Dhak Dhak. It also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The film is helmed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Taapsee Pannu's production house. Dia is also a part of Bheed co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.