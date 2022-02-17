Dia Mirza shares a beautiful pic with Vaibhav Rekhi as she ends her vacation on a happy note

Dia Mirza has aced the art of treating her fans with some beautiful pics on social media and her posts on Instagram often take the internet by a storm. The former beauty queen recently made headlines as celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Vaibhav Rekhi and has currently been in Coorg to spend some quality time with her main man. In fact, Dia has been sharing stupendous pictures for her vacation in nature’s lap as the couple was seen chasing the sunsets and enjoying each other’s company.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress once again grabbed the eyeballs as she shared a beautiful pic with Vaibhav to mark the end of her vacation. Taking to her Instagram story, Dia posted a pic wherein she was seen holding Vaibhav close to her as they posed for the camera. In the pic, Dia looked stunning in her black t-shirt which she had paired with denims while Vaibhav made a statement in his grey t-shirt and icy blue jeans. Besides the background of green trees added on to the beauty of the pic. Dia captioned the pic as, “Until we meet again Coorg” along with heart in eyes emoticon.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s post:

For the uninitiated, Dia had married Vaibhav Rekhi on February 14 last year in a hush hush wedding. The couple had taken the plunge after dating each other for a while and took the plunge in the presence of their respective families and close friends. Dia and Vaibhav also have a son together named Avyaan.

