Dia Mirza shares first glimpse of son Avyaan almost a month after announcing his birth.

Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi became proud parents in May and announced their son Avyaan's birth in July to the world. Now, almost a month after letting the world know, Dia Mirza shared her son's first glimpse. Taking to her Instagram Story, Dia, who is also marking World Elephant Day, did it adorably with her son Avyaan. She also dropped a selfie while she was at it.

The mother-son duo paid a cute little tribute on World Elephant Day. Sharing the photo, Dia did not completely reveal her son's identity but instead partly showed his face. However, the focus was on the cute little jumper that Avyaan seemed to be wearing. The jumper had adorable elephant prints and Dia's photo captio read, "We are celebrating #WorldElephantDay."

This is the first time that Dia has shared a glimpse of her son.

Take a look at the photo below:

Back in July, Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi had announced the birth of their child almost a month after welcoming him. Dia had revealed that the birth was a complicated one and was born before the expected due date. "Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," Dia had shared on Instagram.

