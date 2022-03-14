Dia Mirza shares a glimpse of her weekend as she goes birdwatching with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi, daughter Samaira

Dia Mirza enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Ever since she got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, she has been treating her fans and loved ones with a lot of pictures of her family. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress is also bonding well with Samaira Rekhi, daughter of Vaibhav from his first marriage. On Monday, the former beauty queen took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her weekend with her family which looked like a perfect weekend.

They went bird-watching at Thane Creek to explore the Flamingo Sanctuary. Sharing the photos, Dia wrote, “Sundays are best spent with nature. Last Sunday we took a boat ride into the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary with Shahid. Shahid is such an amazing naturalist! He had so much information and stories to share with the kids, making this time in the wild even more wonderful. Imagine thousands of Flamingos so close to such a dense human population! Thankfully the authorities provide the flamingoes a safe and undisturbed space. And Maharashtra has a special cell for Mangrove protection.”

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s post here:

Yesterday, Dia shared a beautiful photo of Avyaan who was all smiles as mommy dearest held him up in the air. The photo spoke volumes about mother and son’s unconditional love. Interestingly, the mother and son had turned muse for Vaibhav as they enjoyed some quality time together. She captioned the image as, “Sunday #SunsetKeDivane”. For the uninitiated, Dia had married Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in February last year. The couple had welcomed their son Avyaan in May 2021.

Speaking about Dia Mirza’s professional career, she has worked in many movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others.

