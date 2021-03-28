Dia Mirza shares glimpses of her unforgettable day as she enjoys ‘Cruise time’ with family in Maldives

Dia Mirza took to social media to share pictures from her Maldives adventure with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and their daughter Samaira. Take a look.

Dia Mirza recently tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi and the wedding stills of the duo became the talk of the town instantly. The stunning pictures of the happy couple made people’s hearts swoon and the two were showered with congratulatory messages on their special day. For their honeymoon, the two jetted off to the Maldives along with Samaira Rekhi. Dia took to her social media to share snaps from their time at the island. The family photos are bound to leave anyone in awe of the trio’s cuteness.

The actress posted pictures on her Instagram story along with her husband and daughter. The trio seemed super excited in the sneak peeks posted by the star. Dia shared photos from their ‘cruise time’ in which she can be seen swimming with Samaira. In another pic, Samaira can be seen resting her head on her father’s lap as the two look at the scenic beauty of the place. Dia can be seen donning a beautiful floral outfit as she expressed how thrilled she was, especially after seeing the dolphins. The star also said she’d never forget the day they had. The pictures perfectly captured the fun the family had in their mini-getaway.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s IG story:

The couple’s marriage made headlines and their ceremony was held privately with family members and close friends on February 15, 2021. It was the actress’s second marriage as she was earlier married to Sahil Sangha and the two decided to part ways in 2019.

