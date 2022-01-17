Dia Mirza shares gorgeous sunkissed PIC from a forest, says she misses taking her kids into the wild

Dia Mirza is missing spending time in the forest. Dia has been ruling our hearts for over two decades now. Apart from being a gorgeous actress who has impressed the audience with her performances on the big screen, Dia continues to charm them with her grace and panache on social media. Speaking of which, The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor is quite active on Instagram and frequently posts pictures and videos with her family of four. Fans love getting a sneak peek into the diva’s life and keep coming back for more.

Earlier today, Dia took to her Instagram space and shared a breathtaking throwback picture from a forest. In the gorgeous sunkissed photograph, Dia can be seen smiling at the camera, as she stands beside a lake. Dia was seen donning an olive-green shirt, and a hat. She also had a camera hung from her neck. Dia’s big brown eyes shone in the sunlight, while she looked absolutely adorable with her pink flushed cheeks. Sharing this picture, Dia wrote that she misses taking her kids into the wild. Her caption read, “I woke up today missing the forest (green heart emoji) hope i can visit one soon. Can’t wait to take the kids back into the wild (earth emoji)”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February last year. Dia and Vaibhav are parents to Samaira Rekhi and Avyaan Azaad. While Samaira is Vaibhav’s daughter from his first marriage, he and Dia welcomed their son Avyaan in May last year.

