Dia Mirza shares a sneak peek as she begins shooting for her next project; Says 'Can't wait to tell you more'

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. The former beauty pageant winner has worked in several hit movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others. Her screen presence has always won the hearts of the audience. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often gives glimpses of her personal and professional lives on it.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress shared a sneak peek on Instagram as she began shooting for her next project. Taking to the stories section of ‘gram, she shared two photos. In the first photo, Dia shared a snap of a vanity van on which ‘Uzma’ is written. While sharing the post, Dia wrote, “A new journey begins. Day 1.” In the second photo, she gave a glimpse of her script and wrote, “Can’t wait to tell you more.”

Take a look:

In her personal life, Dia is married to Vaibhav Rekhi and the couple welcomed their first child together, Avyaan Azaad in May 2021. On the auspicious occasion of Eid, she shared an adorable picture of her with her son Avyaan who is celebrating his first Eid. In the picture, we can see that Dia Mirza is twinning with her son Avyaaz Azaad Rekhi. Avyaan is seating comfortably on his mother’s lap. Dia is wearing a white kurta and pyjama and so is her son. The little one cannot stop smiling and looks super cute. Sharing this picture, Dia wrote, “Eid Mubarak everyone. Wishing you and your loved one's peace, health and happiness. This is our little ones' first Eid and we pray that everyone is safe and with their loved ones.”

