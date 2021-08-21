Dia Mirza showers birthday love on ‘best partner’ Vaibhav Rekhi: You make our lives perfect in every way

Dia Mirza, who married beau Vaibhav Rekhi early this year, is enjoying the best phase of her life these days. The couple welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May and they couldn’t be happier. And while the former beauty queen often shares her happy moments with her fan, keeping up with this trajectory she once again shared a beautiful post for husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s birthday and treated fans with an unseen pic of themselves which was all about love.

In the picture, Vaibhav and Dia were seen discussing about the latter’s tattoo. The Thappad actress spoke about the conversation in the caption and also called Vaibhav the best father and partner. She also mentioned how Vaibhav had made her life better. Dia wrote, ““What does this tattoo mean?” You had asked… “it means Freedom From Fear - Azaad.” What a long way we’ve come in such a short time Vaibh. Happy Birthday to the best Papa and partner in the whole world. You make our lives perfect in every possible way. Here’s to many more adventures and discoveries together”.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s post for Vaibhav Rekhi:

To note, the couple had first made the headlines after they tied the knot in a hush hush wedding. Dia announced her pregnancy two months later. The actress also went on to clarify that Dia and Vaibhav didn’t tie the knot as she was pregnant. “Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical,” she stated.

