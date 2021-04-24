Dia Mirza shows her ‘Work from home’ look amid COVID 19 lockdown in a stunning pregnancy glow selfie; PHOTO

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle to share her work-time during the pandemic by posing for a beautiful snap in a floral outfit. Take a look.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been staying indoors and avoiding unnecessary travel or social gatherings. While it is crucial to isolate ourselves considering the gravity of the situation, it is also important to not just take care of our physical health but also our mental well-being. Keeping our minds positive is essential to cope with the pandemic situation. Several B-town celebrities have been posting about how they are coping with their work commitments on social media during these trying times.

Dia Mirza has been keeping her Instagram updated with inspiring fitness routines lately. The mom-to-be tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in February and was seen enjoying her honeymoon in the Maldives with their daughter Samaira Rekhi. The trio’s snaps went instantly viral as they cherished their time on the island. Now, the actress has shared a photo of her work-time amidst the lockdown. In the photo, she was seen wearing a beautiful floral outfit while basking under the sun. She was seen wearing minimal makeup as she flaunted her pregnancy glow. She also wrote, “Work from home” on the picture.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s photo:

Dia Mirza is expecting her first child with her husband. The actress had announced the same on her social media handle where she was seen cradling her baby bump while striking a pose in front of a setting sun. Several stars showered wishes in the comments of the post including Konkona Sensharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikrant Massey, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Gauhar Khan among others.

