Dia Mirza slams an airline for not helping after the flight gets cancelled: We were stuck for 3 hours

Dia Mirza on Saturday shared an incident of inconvenience caused by an airline when she was flying to Delhi last night. However, she is not the only one who complained about the incident, several other passengers also raised similar complaints about the airline as they were also left stranded without assistance and no food and water for hours. The airline’s flight bound for Delhi got diverted to Jaipur and then got cancelled because of bad weather in the national capital.

Taking to her Twitter account, Dia raised the issue and tweeted, "UK904 to Delhi, is diverted to land in Jaipur. We waited inside the aircraft for 3hrs. Then we are told the flight is cancelled and are asked to disembark. NO ONE for the airport authority or Vistara to offer any help or answers. Where are our bags?" Another passenger tweeted that “Flight landed at Jaipur around 23:00 hrs and we were stuck in the aircraft until 2:15 am. Later we were told the flight was cancelled and asked passengers to make their own arrangements to Delhi. @airvistara @JM_Scindia. We need help.” Replying to the tweet, Vistara said that they have made alternate arrangements for all passengers.

Have a look at her tweet:

Meanwhile, the airline had also posted a tweet at 10:37 pm on Friday, announcing that the flight was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather conditions in Delhi. According to Mint, sources said, "At least 11 flights including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight scheduled to land in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were diverted to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Agra due to the unfavourable weather conditions."

On the work front, Dia had been shooting for Dhak Dhak in Greater Noida. Dhak Dhak, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi, is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu and directed by Tarun Dudeja. The film will hit the theatres in 2023.

