Dia Mirza SLAMS trolls who mocked her for breaking down at the Jaipur Literature Festival

Dia Mirza hits back at trolls who mocked her for breaking down at the Jaipur Literature Festival. The actress wrote a series of responses on twitter in order to slam them.

Dia Mirza attended the Jaipur Literature Festival recently where she had a discussion on climate change. The actress broke down in the middle of her speech as she was disturbed about basketball icon Kobe Bryant's death. Dia's video went viral on the internet and as a result, the actress became a target of social media trolls. Her video divided the internet where a group of people extended support to the actress and the other half mocked her for breaking down at the event.

Giving a befitting reply to the trolls, Dia recently took to her Twitter handle and slammed the users mocking her, posting a series of tweets. "ts called having a heart. Try it sometime. It makes you a part of the solution", Dia replied to a user. "We must never hide the true extent of our feelings. Ever." she wrote replying to another user. "Our tears our own. But our actions can continue to bring more people together and its such a privilege." she wrote as a user came out in her support.

Its called having a heart. Try it sometime. It makes you a part of the solution. #ClimateAction #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/akS1qfhZae — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

We must never hide the true extent of our feelings. Ever. https://t.co/ycsxhc2Fnv — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

Our tears our own. But our actions can continue to bring more people together and its such a privilege. https://t.co/rErlMXhIdK — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

Excuse the trolls Tanmay. They dont know better. Big love to you always https://t.co/NzfKSnsurb — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

After her video went viral on social media, many users trolled the actress calling her different names. "Meet Dia Mirza - Our Desi Sasti Greta Thunberg," a user tweeted. Another one commented, "she should stuff her nostrils with wet cotton for five minutes. The earth could do with five minutes more oxygen." "Dramebaaz", wrote another.

After her emotional breakdown at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Dia stated that the news of basketball player Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash had put her into a vulnerable state. It was 3 AM when she read the news alert on her phone. She had been following the sports personality for a while now and the news of his sudden demise along with his teenage daughter got her emotional.

#WATCH Actor Dia Mirza breaks down while speaking at the 'climate emergency' session during Jaipur Literature Festival; she says, "Don't hold back from being an empath". (27.1.20) pic.twitter.com/fyAgH3giL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

