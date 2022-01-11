Dia Mirza thanks her gynaec for saving Avyaan & her life after facing a near-death experience during pregnancy

The last year has been extremely magical for Dia Mirza. Not only did she tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi and also stepped into motherhood. The couple welcomed their baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi last year and since then the actress has been on cloud 9 and having a gala time with her bundle of joy. Dia has always been transparent about whatever happens in her life. She had already informed all her fans that Avyaan was a premature baby and had to stay in the NICU for a while after his birth. But, in a recent interview, she opened up about her near-death experience.

Talking to Times Of India, Dia Mirza revealed, she had to go in for an appendectomy in the fifth month of her pregnancy. Then she kept going in and out of the hospital subsequently because of an acute bacterial infection that could have led to sepsis while the actress was in her sixth month of pregnancy. She also shared, “My baby had to be delivered because my placenta had started to haemorrhage. It was a tough time and I’m grateful for my gynaecologist who saved our lives.”

Further sharing about her experience of being a mother during the pandemic, Dia Mirza said that the decision to bring a child into the world in crisis had a profound impact on all our choices. She hopes that someday we do not have to wear masks and that our children can have normalcy in their lives. She concluded by saying, “But while we stay home, we cherish the time we have together and do all we can to make this time engaging, happy and safe for our children.”

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza dances with daughter Samaira in matching outfits; See VIDEO