Dia Mirza thanks son Avyaan Azaad for teaching her the power of love with a PIC clicked by Vaibhav Rekhi

It was in the month of February last year when actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Later in April, the couple confirmed their pregnancy news and two months after the announcement, Dia gave premature birth to her baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Dia Mirza’s pregnancy was a tough one from the beginning as her baby boy was kept in NICU for around 2 months.

Now, in her latest Instagram post, Dia penned down a lengthy note thanking son Avyaan Azaad for teaching her the real power of love. In her open letter, Dia Mirza articulated, “Becoming a mother is the best gift nature gave me. Every moment has been filled with light and joy! From the time i first discovered i was pregnant, to every single moment since… natures force has revealed itself to me in the most magical ways. And no, it wasn’t easy going through the trauma of a extremely premature delivery and subsequent complications. But, the faith that you chose me Avyaan Azaad to be your mother was unshakable even when we went through our challenges. Thank you for choosing me my precious. Thank you for holding on so strong. Thank you for teaching me the power of love. You are love. #FlashbackFriday to a time when i was 4 months pregnant.”

Surprisingly, her latest throwback photo was clicked by husband Vaibhav Rekhi back when Dia was 4 months pregnant. Donning a breezy dress, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star can be seen blooming like a sunflower in the sun-kissed photos. The then mommy-to-be looked extremely happy as the camera captured her in the lap of mother nature. Take a look at the post below:

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s marriage was an intimate ceremony held in Bandra, Mumbai attended by only close friends and family. Ever since then, the lovebird’s social media profile is filled with mushy posts for each other. In addition to this, Dia continues to share her motherhood journey online with her followers.

Just after welcoming her baby boy inside her home, Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt note that read, “Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.202. Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way. All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are. Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their premies being in NICU, love, strength and prayers for you and your little one’s.”

