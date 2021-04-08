Dia Mirza turns photographer for Samaira as she celebrates birthday with Vaibhav Rekhi and Sunaina; WATCH

After returning from Maldives vacation, Dia Mirza celebrated Vaibhav Rekhi and ex-wife Sunaina’s daughter Samaira’s 12th birthday. Take a look.

Dia Mirza is currently on cloud nine. The actress has recently returned from a romantic Maldives vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The duo tied the knot on February 15 in a private ceremony in the presence of close family members and friends. Now after returning from vacation, Dia celebrated Vaibhav Rekhi and ex-wife Sunaina’s daughter Samaira’s 12th birthday together. A video from the birthday celebration has been shared by Sunaina on her social media handle. The video is extremely adorable.

In the video, it can be seen that Dia Mirza has turned photographer for Vaibhav’s little lady Samaira. She was the one who recorded the celebrations. In the clip, the birthday girl can be seen cutting the cake and blowing out the candles as everyone singing the happy birthday song for her. To blow out the candles, Samaira took three attempts. Vaibhav hugged the birthday girl while Sunaina said No boyfriends for you!" and everyone laughed out loud. It was indeed a fun birthday celebration for Samaira. Dia shares a great bond with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira. At Dia and Vaibhav's wedding, Samaira also walked down the aisle with a placard that read ‘Papa’s Girls’.

Take a look at Sunaina Rekhi’s latest post here:

A few days back, Dia had announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture cradling her baby bump and wrote, "Blessed to be. One with Mother Earth. One with the life force that is the beginning of everything. Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

Earlier, Dia was married to film producer Sahil Sangha for five years and in 2019, they got separated.

