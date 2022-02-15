Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi anniversary: 5 stereotypes couple broke during their wedding and left everyone amazed

Dia Mirza has been the perfect example of beauty with brains. Not just she has left a mark with her flawless beauty, acting prowess and panache, the former beauty is also known for voicing her opinion every now and then about several issues. In fact, Dia has been an environment supporter and is often seen raising awareness about the same. Interestingly, Dia has also been one of the actresses who has believed in living her life on her own terms, as a result of which the Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein actress often makes the headlines for her personal life as well.

To note, Dia had made the headlines last year around Valentine's Day as she had tied the knot with beau Vaibhav Rekhi in a hush hush wedding. In fact, while the fans were still getting about her wedding, Dia took the internet by a storm as she announced her pregnancy a couple of months post her pregnancy leading to several speculations about her hush-hush wedding. However, Dia has not just handled the trolls gracefully, she also won hearts by breaking several stereotypes during her wedding. So as Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, here's a look at the stereotypes broken by the former beauty queen.

Women priest performing the wedding rituals

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi left everyone stunned when they had shared their wedding pics as it featured a women priest solemnizing the wedding which was a rare thing during Indian weddings. Sharing the pic on social media, Dia wrote, “Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality”. Her post garnered a lot of appreciation from netizens. One of the Twitter users even tweeted, “KUDOS to you #Di u'v rang up an alarm, hope society wakes up!”

No Kanyadaan

One of the most important rituals in the Indian wedding happens to be the kanyadaan which means giving away one’s daughter or transferring her responsibility to her husband. However, Dia and Vaibhav chose to set an example for gender equality and skipped this ritual.

No Bidaai

Another important ritual that was skipped by Dia and Vaibhav was ‘bidaai’ wherein the bride leaves her house and loved one to embrace a new family. However, the couple decided to give it a miss too. Talking about it, Dia wrote in a post, “We said NO to ‘Kanyadaan’ and ‘Bidaai’ change begins with choice doesn’t it? #GenerationEquality”.

Minimal décor which was biodegradable

While Dia is often seen voicing her opinion on climate change and environment, she made sure to have an environment friendly ceremony. In fact, the couple opted for a minimal décor that was natural and biodegradable. Dia wrote, “We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural”.

No plush venues

Dia Mirza also emphasised on the fact that a wedding is not about the luxurious venues, instead, it is about the place and the people you are most comfortable around. Sticking to the fact, Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in the actress’s garden. Yes! you read it right. She wrote, “The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony!”

