Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma send love to 'little one'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma began Wednesday by sending love to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi as they were blessed with a baby boy on May 14, 2021. The Thappad actress shared the emotional journey of her delivery in a post a month after welcoming her son.

On Wednesday, Dia Mirza penned a long post and announced that she and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed a baby boy on May 14, 2021, via an 'emergency c-section' after her sudden appendectomy during her pregnancy. As soon as Dia shared the post, good wishes from colleagues from the industry began pouring in. Kareena Kapoor Khan and were the first ones to send love to the new parents in the comments. The two leading ladies showered new mommy Dia and her baby boy with love.

Kareena took to the comments and wrote, "God bless you my darling and the little one …stay safe and well…" On the other hand, Anushka also shared a heartfelt wish for Vaibhav and Dia all the way from London. She even sent her love to Dia and Vaibhav's son who they named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Anushka wrote, "Congratulations to you guys and love to the little one," with a heart emoticon. Apart from this, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Masaba Gupta and also joined Kareena in wishing Dia and Vaibhavi on the birth of their baby boy.

Take a look at the wishes:

As Dia shared the first glimpse of her baby boy Avyaan, she penned her delivery story. She wrote, "Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

Further, Dia thanked everyone including doctors, nurses who had been taking care of her and the baby in the past few weeks. She also expressed how Samaira, Vaibhav's daughter, was eager to hold the baby boy in her arms. Dia also thanked all her well-wishers for the support and love as she ended the note on her and Vaibhav's behalf.

Dia and Vaibhav had tied the knot back in February 2021 in an intimate ceremony. It was in April that Dia shared a photo from her honeymoon in the Maldives to announce her pregnancy. The photo of Dia posing by the sea with her baby bump had gone viral back then.

Credits :Dia Mirza Instagram

