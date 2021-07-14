Dia Mirza welcomes baby boy: Richa Chadha, Tahira Kashyap, Bipasha & others shower love on new mommy & her son

As Dia Mirza embraces motherhood for the first time, several celebs sent best wishes to the new mommy and her little bundle of joy.

Dia Mirza, who had tied the knot with beau Vaibhab Rekhi early this year, made the headlines this morning after she announced the arrival of her baby boy. The actress took to social media and shared a glimpse of her newborn son and revealed that her son Avyaan was born on May 14 via an emergency C-section. Ever since Dia shared the news of embracing motherhood, the new mommy and her little bundle of joy have been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends.

Several celebs also took to the comment section to shower love on Dia and her son. Among these were Shabini Dandekar, Bipasha Basu, Harleen Sethi, Sayani Gupta, Sophie Choudry, Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tahira Kashyap, Sangeeta Bijlani and others. Angad Bedi commented, “He's a warrior @diamirzaofficial @vaibh_r congratulations to you both”. Amrita Rao also sent best wishes to the new parents while Tahira Kashyap wrote, “A huge congrats lovely @diamirzaofficial and Vaibhav and all the family. Our love and best wishes to baby Avyaan.. Sorry to hear it was a hard first few months but so glad you are all over that now and he is ready to come home. Lots of love”.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s post:

Meanwhile, Dia, in her post has mentioned that Avyaan is likely to be home soon and that his elder sister Samaira and grandparents are eagerly waiting to hold him in their arms. She also expressed her gratitude towards the fans and well wishers for their love, faith and prayers.

