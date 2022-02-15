Dia Mirza wishes hubby Vaibhav Rekhi on first anniversary with wedding video: May we continue to grow together

365 days of happiness have passed for actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi as the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary today. And, on this special occasion, Dia has surprised hubby Vaibhav by sharing a glimpse of their wedding video with the world. The Thappad actress penned her heart out as she shared a beautiful glimpse of her 'sustainable wedding' that took place last year on February 15, 2022. Sharing a video shot by The Wedding Filmer, Dia let fans get mesmerised by the joyous occasion.

Taking to her social media handle, Dia wished hubby Vaibhav with a heartfelt note on their first wedding anniversary. She wrote, "There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life #SunSetKeDivane Sharing a glimpse of our wedding day. A day that brought our families and friends together in the garden at home. A sustainable wedding that was created by a team that made it ‘simply’ joyous and memorable in every way."

The video gives us a glimpse of Vaibhav's daughter Samaira Rekhi cheering for the newlyweds at the wedding. She is seen holding a bell in her hand while Dia and Vaibhav fulfil wedding rituals. Currently, the actress is in Coorg with hubby Vaibhav as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Dia has been sharing glimpses of the beautiful flora and fauna on social media as she explores Coorg with Vaibhav. She even shared a cute photo with Vaibhav from her trip on her social media handle.

The couple welcomed their first child last year in May and named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Dia often shares glimpses of her son Avyaan and her time with daughter Samaira Rekhi on social media.

