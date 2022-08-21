Dia Mirza wishes hubby Vaibhav Rekhi on his birthday with wedding PIC; Says she's 'lucky' to have him

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are one of the most loved-up couples in Bollywood. The couple never misses a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Dia married Vaibhav in February last year in an intimate ceremony at her house and amid all their loved ones. The couple welcomed their first child last year in May and named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Today marks Vaibhav's birthday and Dia took to her social media handle to pen the sweetest birthday wish for her husband.

The Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein actress shared a picture with Vaibhav from their wedding day and captioned it: "Happy Birthday Husband. May you always laugh loudest, give selflessly and care deeply. You are love @vaibhav.rekhi. And we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Keep growing and spreading joy. Photo by our dearest @rohanshrestha." In the photo, Dia wore a bright red saree with intricate golden embroidery all over and thick golden borders. Vaibhav, on the other hand, was dressed in a white kurta and matching Nehru jacket.

Check out Dia Mirza's birthday wish for Vaibhav Rekhi:

Announcing their wedding in 2021, Dia shared pictures and wrote, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia has been shooting for Tarun Dudeja's Dhak Dhak. It will also star Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The film is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu. Besides this, the actress will also be reuniting with Anubhav Sinha in his upcoming film Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pedneka which is all set to hit the big screen on November 18

ALSO READ: PIC: Dia Mirza pens emotional note for late niece Tanya; Says 'she was like a first born child to me'