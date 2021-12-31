Dia Mirza's 2021 round up is an ode to marriage with Vaibhav, motherhood and a near death experience; WATCH

The year 2021 is all set to come to a glorious end and on the last day of the year, Btown stars are expressing their love for all those who they care about. Dia Mirza, the popular star who has had an exhilarating year, penned a note as she bid adieu to 2021 and embraced 2022. In her note, Dia expressed gratitude about becoming a mother to son Avyaan after her marriage with Vaibhav Rekhi. She also thanked the year for all the experiences she had including a near-death one when her baby was prematurely born.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia also shared a beautiful video featuring photos and videos from each month of the year from January to December. From adorable photos with Vaibhav to cute moments with kids Avyaan and Samaiara Rekhi, Dia treated fans with a recap of 2021. Sharing it, Dia wrote, "Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother. It was year filled with incredible joy, a near-death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning - the toughest times don’t last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day."

Take a look HERE

For those unaware, Dia got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. The actress held a beautiful and intimate ceremony at her house and amid all loved ones, she tied the knot. In May, she welcomed her son Avyaan. However, due to premature birth due to Dia's health issue, both of them were hospitalised. Dia had announced Avyaan's birth in July when they came back home.

On the work front, Dia was last seen in Thappad with Taapsee Pannu. She will now be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

