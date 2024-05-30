Dia Mirza’s comment on R Madhavan’s ‘changed’ look has fans demanding RHTDM sequel and we cannot agree more

Is there anyone who has not seen Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein? The film starring R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan is a cult and is still touted as one of the best romantic films. One of the best things about the film was the on-screen chemistry of the lead pair.

And now even after so many years, they share a warm bond and the actress’ comment on the Shaitaan actor’s latest picture is proof. Well, what followed was fans demanding a sequel to RHTDM.

Dia Mirza comments on R Madhavan’s latest look

Taking to his Instagram handle R Madhavan shared a picture of his latest look. The actor seems summer-ready with his new haircut and trimmed beard and mustache. Indeed, he is aging like a fine wine and looks quite handsome.

Sharing this snap he wrote, 'changed' with 2 red heart emojis and a laughing smiley. Taking to the comments section, his Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star Dia Mirza wrote, "Oh Hi, looking sharp!" Her comment got fans really excited and some of them demanded the actors for a RHTDM sequel. Well, who wouldn't want to see a romantic film starring these two again?

Check out the post:

R Madhavan’s work front

Madhavan has been quite active on the silver screen. He was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Jyotika starrer Shaitaan. After the massive success of this film, the actor is set to reunite with Ajay in the sequel of De De Pyaar De. Reportedly he will be seen at loggerheads with the Singham star.

Madhavan has also wrapped up the shoot of The Test starring Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine.

More about Dia Mirza

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza was last seen in Dhak Dhak. The film was directed by Tarun Dudeja and had a star cast featuring Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.

She recently celebrated her son Avyaan’s third birthday and it was a jungle-themed one. Many actors like Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan and others attended the same.

