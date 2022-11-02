Dia Mirza's old magazine cover with birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta is priceless

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He turned a year older today. His birthday is celebrated by his fans like a festival globally. On Tuesday night, he even addressed the massive crowd that was stationed outside his house Mannat. On his special day, his fans, family members and friends from the industry have flooded social media with warm wishes. Amongst everyone, actress Dia Mirza chose to wish SRK with a throwback picture also featuring Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta. Dia Mirza's sweet birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan

Dia, who is currently enjoying the new phase of her life her baby boy Avyaan, took to Twitter and shared an old magazine cover. It featured herself, Priyanka and Lara sporting gorgeous outfits and their glittery crowns. All three of them won the Miss India title in 2000. The magazine also features Shah Rukh dressed in an all-black suit. Along with it, the actress penned a note that read, "Happy Birthday @iamsrk. I’d rather look at you than anything else - then, now and forever! Thank you for bringing so much joy to our lives. Thank you for being you. May this year be wonderful in every way." Have a look:



Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others too penned beautiful birthday wishes for King Khan. Pathaan teaser Shah Rukh started off his birthday by sharing the Pathaan teaser with his fans. He wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The teaser is being showered with love as it has got cinema lovers quite excited.

