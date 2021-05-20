Diana Penty to provide financial aid for COVID 19 patients: Individuals doing inspiring work is heartwarming

Actress and model Diana Penty took to her Instagram handle to announce her Covid-19 relief fundraiser and urged people to contribute in whichever way possible. Take a look.

The second wave of Coronavirus has created havoc in the country. The spike in cases has overburdened the health care sector. Several celebrities from the Bollywood industry have offered a helping hand amid the crisis by arranging for oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and hospital beds. Stars have also amplified requests for resources on their social media handles and used their respective platforms to start fundraisers to help patients battling the deadly virus. Now, Diana Penty has also extended her support for the cause.

The actress and model collaborated with Ketto India to offer help to those affected by the virus. She took to her Instagram handle to explain details about the initiative called 'Every Life Matters'. The cause works towards helping patients receive financial aid amid the prolonged pandemic situation. She said, "Over the last few weeks, there have been countless individuals and organizations that have rallied to help their fellow citizens as we face the devastating effects of the 2nd wave of this pandemic.” She also said that seeing Covid warriors in action and doing inspiring work is ‘heartwarming’.

The actress urged all her fans to support the initiative and offer help in whichever way possible. She explained that the initiative focuses on providing medical support for patients in need. "Through this initiative, we plan to raise funds to help individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment, and also provide support to amplify the work of the countless Covid heroes out there who are doing their level best to help,” she added.

