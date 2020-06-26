Diana Penty says she has learnt not to take anything for granted

Actress Diana Penty says the COVID-19 pandemic has been natures way of telling humans to stop, adding that the outbreak has taught her to value life.

"I think this pandemic has been nature's way of telling us to just stop. We were moving at a pace too fast for our own good. This time, as tough as it has been, has given me the chance to disconnect and just be," Diana told IANS.

"Most importantly it's taught me to value life, the people I love and the world around me. I'm grateful to have the things that I have, and I've learnt not to take anything for granted," she added.

Amid lockdown, Diana has come out with an initiative called The Khaki Project to extend help and support to Mumbai Police, who have been in the forefront in the city's fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the romantic drama "Shiddat", which also stars , Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Talking about the film to IANS, Diana had shared: "Shiddat' is a beautiful story of love and the strong bonds between people. It is pure and intense and also very relatable. I am usually not a love story kind of person, but when I heard the script, it moved me a lot."

IANS

