Diana Penty shares BTS glimpses as she shoots for Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Adbhut; PICS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Adbhut was announced last year. The movie also stars Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra in the lead role. The movie is directed by Sabbir Khan. He had shared the first look of the thriller film and called it the 'most shocking film of the year'. The teaser gave a glimpse of all four actors. While sharing the teaser, Nawazuddin had tweeted, "The #ADBHUT journey begins! It will be a thrilling process of exploring such a character with Director @sabbir24x7 Looking forward to this @DianaPenty @shreya_dhan13 & @rohanvmehra #FilmingBegins #AdbhutTheFilm."

Now, Diana Penty shared a few glimpses from the set as she shot for the film. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, she shared a few behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses. A short video showed the crew on the set. Another Instagram story featured the lights from the set. Even one of her photos featured director Sabbir Khan.

Take a look:

Earlier, Diana Penty had shared her excitement about the film's announcement and she had revealed it will be her first thriller. Taking to Instagram, Diana had captioned it, "And…the #Adbhut journey begins! So excited to work with @sabbir24x7 @nawazuddin._siddiqui, @shreyadhan13 & @rohanmehra. #Adbhut is a supernatural thriller that’s sure to give you the chills! Really looking forward…it’s something I’ve never attempted before Cant wait (sic)."

To note, Adbhut is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures India and Sabbir Khan Films.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively told that Diana Penty is the leading lady of Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film that also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The movie is yet to be titled and the shooting has commenced.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Diana Penty is the leading lady in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Shahid Kapoor starrer; Read Deets