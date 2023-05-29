Did Aamir Khan approach Ranbir Kapoor for ‘Campeones’ remake after Salman Khan opted out? Details inside

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan announced last year that he will not feature in the remake of 2018 Spanish film, Campeones. But, he will be producing the movie. The actor had reportedly approached Salman Khan aka Bollywood’s Bhaijaan for a role in the film. But things did not materialize with Salman, following which, he seems to have offered this exciting project to Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor. Check out the below for details.

After hearing the narration, Ranbir Kapoor has expressed interest in this ambitious project. He will be playing the lead role in the remake of Campeones if things go well.

RS Prasanna, who made his Bollywood debut with 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, will be directing the Hindi remake of the Spanish film.

Aamir Khan on ‘Campeones’ remake:

Previously, Aamir Khan made a comment about the confirmation of Campeones remake. According to The Times of India, the actor said, “It’s a wonderful script, it’s a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break.”

Aamir Khan further added, “I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids. I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work.” He will be producing Campeones because he believes in the film. Aamir Khan said that he would be approaching other actors to see who would like to do the role.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal in the pipeline. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, he is also in talks to play the lead role in Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic.

