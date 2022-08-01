Did Aamir Khan make changes to Laal Singh Chaddha after SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna saw it?

Aamir Khan is all geared up for the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film that has been making headlines for quite some time now is finally about to release. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Well, the PK actor is going all out to promote his film and in the process, he interacted with the media. In his interview, he opened up about a lot of things related to the film and its release. He also revealed that they changed 1 thing about the film after the South screening.

Aamir Khan reveals the reason for going all out in the South market

When Aamir Khan was asked about going all out in the South market with his film Laal Singh Chaddha and showing it to eminent personalities like SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Sukumar and Nagarjuna, he replied that they tried. Adding further the actor said that if Hindi audiences can be welcoming to content from Telugu language films, Tamil language films and other language films then certainly he is sure that even the Tamil and Telugu audiences will be open to their films. So the Laal Singh Chaddha team is just trying to reach there.

SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi & Sukumar’s reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan replied, “They all liked it. In fact, Rajamouli and all 4 of them reacted the same way on one point that made us realise 1 thing about our film. I can’t tell you par itna bol sakta hu ki unka ek reaction tha jise sun ke hume laga ha correct bol rahe hai and humne change kiya aur wo change bahut sahi tha. Yes, we changed 1 thing after that screening.”

Laal Singh Chaddha

For the unversed, the Advait Chandan directorial will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who will be seen playing a key role in the film. He will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Apart from Aamir and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. After much delay due to several reasons, the film will finally hit the silver screens on the 11th of August, 2022.

