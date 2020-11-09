Did Aamir Khan turn director for Shah Rukh Khan's reported cameo scenes in Laal Singh Chaddha?

As per a recent report, Shah Rukh Khan apparently shot for his cameo scenes in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha before he left for IPL 2020 in UAE. It was last year that reports of Shah Rukh Khan's apparent cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha came out.

It has been a while since fans of and Kareena Kapoor Khan have seen them on the screen and hence, many are excited to see them together in Laal Singh Chaddha. Last year, rumours were rife that , who is a close buddy of Aamir, is also doing a cameo in the film. Not just this, SRK himself announced that his company Red Chillies would be doing VFX on Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, a new report states that Aamir himself shot for Shah Rukh's cameo scenes in the film.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh apparently shot for his reported cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha before leaving for UAE with and his kids. Not just this, the report also mentioned that Aamir turned director for his buddy SRK's cameo scenes. Further, the Mumbai Mirror report added that after shooting the scenes, Aamir and Shah Rukh chilled with each other on the sets of the film. It was reported that the two stars chatted over drinks together and were also seen joking on the sets.

Well knowing the camaraderie that Aamir and Shah Rukh share, we can only hope the reports of the cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha are true. Recently, when DDLJ completed a milestone, Aamir lauded Shah Rukh on social media and won the internet. With such a great bond between the two legends, fans cannot wait to see them on screen together. Meanwhile, Aamir and Kareena will be seen together after a while in Laal Singh Chaddha. While Kareena wrapped up her portions for Laal Singh Chaddha last month, the film is not going to be releasing this Christmas as planned initially and will come out next year. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and it will be released on Christmas 2021.

