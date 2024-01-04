Did Aamir Khan’s son-in-law Nupur Shikhare wear athleisure on his D-day for Ira Khan? Find out

It was a big day for Aamir Khan and his family yesterday as his darling daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The lovebirds made it to the headlines not only for the fact that they got married but also for a lot of other things including their simple wedding attires. Ira stunned in dhoti pants and blouse but what caught everyone’s attention was Nupur’s athleisure that he chose to wear for his D-Day. Scroll down to read why he opted for this attire.

Nupur Shikhare opted for athleisure for his D-day

Nupur Shikhare became the talk of the town yesterday for his unusual choice of attire for his own wedding. Aamir Khan’s son-in-law chose to wear white colored shorts that he paired with a blue colored sleeveless vest. He went jogging with his friends to get married and it became the highlight. We bet Nupur’s attire has gotten all the fans to question why he chose to wear athleisure. Well, it looks like there is a theory behind it. Let us take you back to the day when Nupur proposed to Ira in Italy.

It was in September 2022 that Nupur Shikhare got down on his knees after successfully completing the Ironman Triathlon in 2022 Italy. He was in an athleisure then when he proposed to Ira Khan and received an emotional ‘yes’ from his lady love. Well, to give an ode to their love story, the groom decided to stun in athleisure even on his wedding day. For those who are not aware, Nupur was training the Dangal star during lockdown and it is then that his paths crossed with the actor's daughter and the rest is history.

Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s engagement ceremony

In November 2022, Ira Khan's fiance Nupur Shikhare shared new pictures from their engagement ceremony, one of which showcased him going down on one knee and proposing to her again, as she got emotional. The pictures from the ceremony stole everyone’s attention. Ira had stunned in a red gown while Nupur looked dapper in a black suit.

Ira Khan’s first selfie with Nupur Shikhare post-wedding

Ira had posted a selfie of her wearing a headband that read ‘bride-to-be’ yesterday right ahead of her wedding. Today, after the wedding is over, the star kid shared yet another selfie but this time with hubby Nupur. What caught our attention was that Ira wore the same headband but she scraped the ‘to-be’ from it.

Ira Khan opts for a no-gift policy

Talking about the wedding, Pinkvilla’s sources have revealed that the star kid opted for a no-gift policy. The bride-to-be has graciously declined the traditional gifts, suggesting a more meaningful alternative. For those guests who still wish to express their love through gifts, Ira has proposed a thoughtful gesture—donate to her NGO, the Agatsu Foundation.

For those unfamiliar with Ira's endeavors and her commitment to philanthropy and social causes, she serves as the founder and CEO of Agatsu, a non-profit organization dedicated to mental health and well-being.

Who is Nupur Shikhare

Nupur Shikhare is a Pune boy. He is said to have graduated from RA Podar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He reportedly specializes in calisthenics and movements. According to reports, Nupur Shikhare is a skilled dancer. Not only this but also he was once inclined towards filmmaking.

ALSO READ: Newlywed Ira Khan wears 'bride-to-be' headband as she drops pic with hubby Nupur Shikhare, but here's a catch