Did AAP's Sanjeev Arora confirm Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's relationship? See tweet

Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently hitting headlines for her rumoured romance with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The relationship rumours started doing the rounds after they were spotted together at a restaurant recently. Their videos and pictures took social media by storm. Post their joint appearance, it was reported that their families are involved and they might have an intimate roka ceremony next month. Amid the rumours, Raghav's colleague Sanjeev Arora has now congratulated Parineeti and him for their alleged union.

AAP's Sanjeev Arora wishes Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha for their union

A while ago, Sanjeev Arora took to Twitter and shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav. Along with the picture, he wrote a special wish for them. He wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" Have a look:

Soon after he shared the wish, fans were seen reacting to it. They were surprised to see his tweet. A fan wrote, "Hain, ye kab announce hua?" Another fan wrote, "Getting married or what?" Others were also seen congratulating the rumoured couple.

Recently, Parineeti was seen making heads turn in a black outfit. Her appearance added extra fuel to the relationship rumours as she was spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house. It was speculated that she visited Manish to discuss her wedding outfit. Earlier, it was reported that the families of Parineeti and Raghav have initiated marriage discussions and they might formally announce the same soon.

Work front

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Chamkila, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

