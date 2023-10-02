Did Abhishek Bachchan hint at Bob and Naren’s collaboration while heaping praise on Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan?

The highly-anticipated movie Jaane Jaan made its premiere on September 21 on Netflix, marking Kareena Kapoor Khan's entry into the world of streaming platforms. The film features an impressive cast, including talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It falls into the mystery thriller genre and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, known for his expertise in creating stories full of intricate twists and turns. The trailer and songs have received a positive response, and the star-studded cast has put in significant effort to promote their project. Now, Abhishek Bachchan has taken to his social media handle to shower his praises for the film.

Abhishek Bachchan heaps praise on the Sujoy Ghosh directorial Jaane Jaan

Today, on October 2, Abhishek Bachchan took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to shower his love and appreciation on the recently released OTT film Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Praising the film in a humorous manner, Abhishek wrote, “Hey @sujoy_g I think Bob and Naren, kumbh ke mele me bichade the! Hint, hint. Loved the film and everyone in it. Well done team #JaaneJaan Special shout out to Urvashi Saxena the editor and Avik da our beloved cinematographer,” along with a wink emoji.

Jay Shewakramani on working with Kareena Kapoor Khan post-Jeh’s birth

Recently, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Jaane Jaan's producer, Jay Shewakramani, shared his fond memories of collaborating with the incredibly talented actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on the film. He emphasized that Kareena is not only an impeccable actress but also a loving and responsible mother to her children, Taimur and Jeh. Referring to her as "family," the producer expressed his admiration for her. He said, “Jeh was of course traveling with her. What happens when you're shooting a film with Kareena is that you don't even feel that there is a kid back home. She is such a thorough professional. In the last 20 days, Saif and Taimur also joined in for a holiday. We went out together. Everything was just normal like a family and the kids were also enjoying the hill station.”

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaane Jaan also stars actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this mystery thriller is based on 2005’s bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

