Did Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday CONFIRM their romance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party?

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor made headlines for two reasons. The first being Varun Dhawan's mom Laali Dhawan showing interest in finding a 'suitable bride' for him and the second being him and Ananya Panday getting clicked in Neha Dhupia's selfie, in a corner, talking to each other. What's the big deal, you'll say. Well, in Bollywood, when actors hit off, it becomes news! Especially when an actor had accepted crushing on them. Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan accepted that she has a crush on Aditya Roy Kapur and just yesterday, they were clicked together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash. SEE PICTURE

And now, in another latest steamy news, the rumoured-to-be dating couple posed outside Manish Malhotra's residence to celebrate the Diwali party. They didn't arrive together but sure did pose! The paps sure did have a fun time when the two posed as they said "Yeh Jodi Hit Hai" and much to our surprise, the two didn't deny nor accept the comment. They just laughed at the statement made. Well, something surely seems to be cooking between the two. WATCH VIDEO